Economic Survey Urges Strict Labelling Rules For Ultra-Processed Foods

New Delhi: The Economic Survey has raised important concerns about the growing impact of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) on public health. These foods which are often high in sugars, fats and additives have been linked to various health issues. To address this, the Survey advocates for stronger front-of-the-pack labeling rules, aiming to help people make healthier choices and protect their mental and physical well-being.

The Survey emphasises the need for "stringent front-of-the-pack labelling rules" to be implemented, stating that "it is not an exaggeration to suggest that the country's future growth potential rides a lot on this measure." It highlights that the ultra-processed food industry is a massive market worth Rs 2,500 billion in 2021, driven by the appeal of tasty yet unhealthy food. However, the Survey expresses concern about misleading advertisements, celebrity endorsements, and unclear labeling, which heavily influence consumer choices, particularly among children and adolescents.

It warned that UPFs are linked to serious health risks, including cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders. Additionally, poor dietary habits contribute to adverse mental health outcomes, further underlining the need for regulatory intervention.

It said "Scientific evidence abounds that the consumption of ultra-processed foods (High in Fat, Salt and Sugar or HFSS) is a big factor in undermining both physical and mental health. In this regard, globally, self-regulation has been ineffective"

Recognizing the importance of a healthy population for India's future growth, the survey stressed that self-regulation by the food industry has not been effective worldwide. It calls for strict enforcement of labelling rules to ensure consumers are well-informed about the high levels of fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) in these products.

The report suggested that safeguarding the health of India's young population is crucial for the country's economic progress. The government has already launched initiatives like Eat Right India and the Fit India Movement to promote healthier eating habits and an active lifestyle.

Encouraging people to choose whole, minimally processed foods rich in nutrients and fibre can help reduce the intake of unhealthy additives, excess sugar, and refined grains found in processed foods. A shift towards a balanced diet not only improves physical health but also supports mental clarity and sustained energy levels.

The Economic Survey's recommendations highlight the urgent need for stricter food regulations to protect public health. Implementing clear labelling rules on UPFs will empower consumers to make healthier choices and contribute to a stronger and healthier nation. (With ANI Inputs)