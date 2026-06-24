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  • /ED raids premises of Rajesh Exports, seizes incriminating documents and digital evidence

ED raids premises of Rajesh Exports, seizes incriminating documents and digital evidence

The company is found to be engaged in setting off of trade payables and trade receivables from suspicious foreign parties based in the UAE and other overseas jurisdictions in which the amount involved is around Rs 3,000 crore, according to ED.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
ED raids premises of Rajesh Exports, seizes incriminating documents and digital evidence
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANSSource: IANS

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