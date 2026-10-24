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  • /ED raids seven premises across Telangana in Rs 326 crore bank fraud probe

ED raids seven premises across Telangana in Rs 326 crore bank fraud probe

The raids targeted the registered office of M/s Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (KVPL), the residences of its directors, and premises linked to entities and individuals alleged to have acted as conduits for the diversion of bank funds.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
ED raids seven premises across Telangana in Rs 326 crore bank fraud probe

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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ED raids seven premises across Telangana in Rs 326 crore bank fraud probe
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