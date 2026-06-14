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  • /El Nino likely to impact food prices, inflation projected to settle in 5.2–5.5% range in FY27

El Nino likely to impact food prices, inflation projected to settle in 5.2–5.5% range in FY27

Headline CPI inflation came in at 3.9 per cent in May 2026, lower than BoB Research's estimate of 4.1 per cent and up from 3.5 per cent in April.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
El Nino likely to impact food prices, inflation projected to settle in 5.2–5.5% range in FY27
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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