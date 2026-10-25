Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Elon Musk announces X Money feature; users may send $1 by long-pressing Like button

Elon Musk announces X Money feature; users may send $1 by long-pressing Like button

Announcing the feature in a post on social media platform X, Musk suggested that the functionality could provide a simple way for users to transfer small amounts of money to others on the platform. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
Elon Musk announces X Money feature; users may send $1 by long-pressing Like button

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Elon Musk announces X Money feature; users may send $1 by long-pressing Like button
2
3
4
5