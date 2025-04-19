Elon Musk Confirms India Visit Later This Year After Talks With PM Modi, Tesla CEO Says…

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the world’s richest man has confirmed that he’ll be visiting India later this year. In a post on social media, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO also shared that it was an honour to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hinting at exciting developments ahead.

Elon Musk made the announcement after a teleconference with Prime Minister Modi on Friday. Modi said they talked about shared interests in areas like technology, innovation, space, and mobility.

Musk, who heads Tesla and SpaceX, called the conversation an honor. He hinted at growing ties between India and his companies.

It was an honor to speak with PM Modi.



I am looking forward to visiting India later this year! https://t.co/TYUp6w5Gys — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2025

Talking about his call with Elon Musk, PM Modi shared on X that they discussed several topics, including those from their earlier meeting in Washington DC. He wrote, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year.

We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”