Elon Musk poised to be a trillionaire soon! What are major contributor to Musk’s wealth

New Delhi: Even as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is another step towards becoming the world’s first trillionaire, the US entrepreneur said that the actual amount of cash he is sitting on is much lesser.

Responding to a post on X about wealth creation and '75 percent chances of him becoming a trillionaire this year', Musk said his net worth is almost entirely due to my ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX.

"Already have thousands of times over. My “net worth” is almost entirely due to my ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. I have <0.1% that is cash. Tesla and SpaceX employees all receive stock/options and Tesla is >80% owned by retail investors and index/pension funds, so value increases apply >80% to them," Musk added.

In September 2021, Musk became the third person ever worth $200 billion. He went on to reach $300 billion net worth in November 2021, $400 billion in December 2024 and $500 billion in October.

What are major contributor to Elon Musk’s wealth?

Musk’s net worth increased to approximately $852 billion in February this year after SpaceX acquired his artificial‑intelligence firm xAI. The merger increased the combined value of the company to $1.25 trillion and increased Musk's fortune by about $84 billion, as per reports.

Following the merger, Musk’s stake in the combined entity touched 43 percent, worth about $542 billion. SpaceX grew to be Musk’s largest holding by a significant margin, the reports said. Musk held about 42 percent of SpaceX, valued at $800 billion prior to the deal. Musk has roughly 49 percent of xAI which was valued at $250 billion following a recent round of private fundraising.

Along with Tesla stock options, estimated at $124 billion, Musk also owns around 12 percent of Tesla, valued at approximately $178 billion. Musk also gets a shareholder‑approved Tesla pay package up to $1 trillion in additional Tesla stock, before taxes over the next decade and the cost of unlocking restricted shares if performance goals are reached.

