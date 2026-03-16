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NewsBusinessEconomyElon Musk, robots not coming to pour concrete in India; If AI will bruise India, it will butcher US: Sachee Trivedi bets big on India
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Elon Musk, robots not coming to pour concrete in India; If AI will bruise India, it will butcher US: Sachee Trivedi bets big on India

Amid the uncertain global markets and the America's involvement in war, the big companies are looking towards a stable base in India, feel experts.

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Elon Musk, robots not coming to pour concrete in India; If AI will bruise India, it will butcher US: Sachee Trivedi bets big on IndiaAI Image: ChatGPT

The Middle East is caught in a war, and Europe has failed to stop the Russia-Ukraine war. China’s dictatorial attitude is forcing companies out of the country and the world is looking towards India in the hope of a stable market and a comparatively cheaper workforce. Amid this debate, Sachee Trivedi, Founder and Director of Trident Capital Investments, has highlighted that India is on course to double its economy and is in far better condition than other emerging economies. She also said that if people think that AI will hurt India, then they must know that it will destroy the US. The video of Trivedi hailing India Story has now gone viral on social media.

Indians Dismissive About Growth

Trivedi highlighted that Indians are dismissive of the growth prospects. “We are so dismissive about 6% GDP growth. Hold on to six to seven and a half per cent, real GDP growth, 10% nominal GDP growth and India is the only economy that is going to double and double again,” she said at the MC Global Wealth Summit.

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Trivedi said that the whole Iran war has made China uninvestable. She added that Russia is embroiled in a war that has entered its fourth year, and now, the US has its say on Venezuela, which is China's friend. The US is neutralising Iran, and its next target will be Cuba and Greenland. Thus, China is isloated and it will continuously be pressured, making it uninvestable, she said.

AI To Hurt US More

Dimissing concern about the impact of AI on the Indian economy, Sachee Trivedi said that the tech evolution will hurt the US the most.

“The biggest spare thesis on India, it does not have an AI story and it is a victim of AI, right? If people are really concerned that AI is going to take jobs in India and the related credit card spending, housing mortgage consumption, take it all away. Take it all away. IT sector is 7% of GDP, and then you throw everything else at it. Take it away. If AI is going to bruise India, AI is going to butcher the US,” she said.

Talking about the recent FTAs, she said that nations are looking for manufacturing hubs and they need to diversify, and they don't have the people to do so. “Elon Musk, robots are not coming to pour concrete in India anytime soon. We will be doing this, and that's a real story,” she said, emphasising that India’s capacity and workforce are suitable to make it a manufacturing hub. 

Trivide said that those looking for a broad based economy, which has financials, which has got defence, which has got consumption, consumer discretionary, health care, that country is only India.

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Akash Sinha

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