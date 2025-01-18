Elon Musk To Visit India For Mahakumbh Mela? Amish Tripathi Shares Details

New Delhi: What if Elon Musk, the world’s richest man decided to visit the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela. While it may seem surprising, it wouldn’t be entirely unheard of—especially after Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, recently attended the event. The person behind inviting Tesla CEO Musk to the Mela is none other than renowned Indian author Amish Tripathi.

After their meeting, Tripathi, known for his mythological fiction, posted a photo with Musk on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “An invigorating hour spent with none other than Elon Musk, in an exclusive event organised by Manoj Ladwa. We discussed a range of topics from spirituality, consciousness, interplanetary travel, monetary policy, engineering, amongst others. And an invitation to the Maha Kumbh Mela! Hope he can make it!!”

The photo shared by Tripathi features Elon Musk with the Indian delegation, including Ritesh Agarwal, Aryaman Birla, Jay Kotak and others. The visit featured a tour of Starbase and the successful launch and booster catch of SpaceX's Starship Flight 7.

Here’s how social media reacted:

One user commented, “Amish ji is making the dream and request come true! Taking someone like Elon ji to enlighten on Sanatana Dharma. Best wishes!”

A second user shared, “This is one of the best things I’ve seen on my feed recently!”

A third user wrote, “This is amazing! I’m so proud of you, Amish. Elon is an inspirational figure who’s always pushing humanity forward. I can only imagine the positive energy you must have felt being with him.”