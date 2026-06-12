Elon Musk's wealth is more than Taiwan's economy; here's what has catapulted him to becoming a trillionaire

New Delhi: Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX has priced its successful initial public offering (IPO), increasing Musk’s net worth to nearly $970 billion and putting him one step closer to becoming the first trillionaire in history, according to multiple reports. Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SpaceX is expected to start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘SPCX’.

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Reports claim that SpaceX priced its shares at $135 apiece, raising about $75 billion in what is reportedly the largest IPO in history and valuing the company at around $1.77 trillion.

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Musk’s net wealth is expected to increase by roughly $275 billion as a result of the IPO pricing which will take his net worth to around $970 billion. Musk’s SpaceX holdings, including options, are estimated to be worth $688 billion at the IPO price.

What has catapulted Elon Musk into to becoming Trillionaire

As per a Reuters report, Musk's net worth is calculated to vault past $1.1 trillion once the stock began active trading in the open market. By that calculation, Elon Musk's net worth has officially surpassed the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of more than 175 countries.

Elon Musk's wealth more than GDP of 175 countries

His fortune is currently more than Taiwan's economy, which is worth about $976.7 billion, as per International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates. Also, at this figure, Musk's net worth is equal to about 1/4th of India's GDP, estimated about $4.15 trillion, according to IMF estimates.

Elon Musk SpaceX share

Regulatory filings showed that Musk beneficially owns 849.49 million Class A shares and 5.57 billion Class B shares as of May 1, representing a combined holding of around 6.42 billion shares across both classes.

Before the offering is completed, Musk owns about 85 percent of the company’s voting power through SpaceX’s dual-class structure under which Class B shares have ten votes each while Class A shares have only one vote each. The filing also disclosed major insider holdings across the company’s leadership and board. The listing is expected to be a major event for public markets and may encourage more large technological companies to launch IPOs in the coming months.

Founded by Musk in 2002, SpaceX has become one of the world’s leading aerospace companies through its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy reusable rockets, Dragon spacecraft and Starship launch programme. The company has also expanded through its satellite internet business Starlink.