Employee lost job for using AI for coding work; Reddit post goes viral

New Delhi: An employee allegedly lost his job for using AI instead of understanding the code. The story posted on Reddit has highlighted the dangers of using AI for coding work in the office.

A user shared the story on Reddit regarding his engineer colleague saying he was proficient in Python and performed a lot of DSA. The user and his colleague joined the company at the same time. The colleague did not have internship experience for which his manager set deadlines for him. Initially the employee used to write the codes by hand. Eventually he had to start using AI to meet deadlines.

Everything was going smoothly until one night they received a call informing them that a production issue had arisen. The entire next day was spent attempting to identify and fix the problem. They discovered that the problem was in his code. The colleague had generated some changes via the cursor before and the manager merged them by reviewing them with AI. The employee was fired right away.

The post highlights the risks involved in using AI output without first checking, testing and validating it.

The incident sparked a flurry of reactions online with several users saying that firing the employee over a production bug is a red flag.

One user said, "Lesson in how not to act as a leader firing a junior as a scape goat. Manager who merged it and set deadlines should have been promptly fired."

Another user said, "Bug in production is QA's responsibility and honestly also the manager's who merged the code. Firing over a production bug is red flag. Bro was just a scapegoat."

One user commented, "You are in a shitty company. In my previous company I wrote all code by hand. I did made production bugs but only QA guy got blamed to not testing it properly and only had review meeting to learn from mistakes. No threatening or firing."

One user said, "Lol, how is the guy responsible for this. The reason why we do code reviews is so these things get caught before they get merged. The manager should be fired."