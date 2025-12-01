Employee Makes HR Approve Leave With AI Generated Fake Visual; CEO Says Companies Must Rethink Verification Processes Over AI Photo Manipulation

New Delhi: How far can one go with the usage of Artificial Intelligence? While AI has been widely used by people both in the negative and positive terms, a very weird post has gone viral on the online media.

In a LinkedIn post, Shreyash Nirmal, Founder and CEO of GorillaTrend Technologies, wrote, how one employee used Gemini Nano AI to fake an injury and get his leave approved.

Nirmal elaborated on the post on how an employee wanted a paid leave for the day used correct AI prompts to get a hyper-realistic wound and which was at the same time medically believable.

"Instead of faking a story or arguing with HR, he opened Gemini Nano, uploaded the clean photo, and typed a simple prompt: Apply an injury on my hand. In seconds, the AI added a hyper-realistic wound detailed, sharp, medically believable. The employee then sent it to the HR team on WhatsApp along with a message saying he fell from his bike and needed to visit a doctor,” he wrote in the post.

He highlighted on a more pressing issue showing the unpreparedness of HR, insurance, and compliance teams for AI-altered visuals.

Nirmal says that "misuse like this can lead to false claims, paid leave fraud, or even insurance fraud" and at the same time emphasised that companies must rethink their verification processes as AI photo manipulation becomes normal.

"The problem is NOT the technology the problem starts when people use it unethically. This incident shows how easily AI can mislead HR systems, and how similar misuse can impact any organisation, across every industry, from HR to healthcare to insurance. AI can help us work smarter but only if we use it responsibly," wrote Nirmal.