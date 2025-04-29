Employee Put On PIP For Refusing To Work On Weekends, Paid Leaves; Reddit Post Goes Viral

New Delhi: A Reddit user recently talked about how he was wrongfully put on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) at work because he was unable to work on the weekends while on leave. To his dismay, the employee cannot change his job because he joined the company only five months ago.

In a post on Reddit, the user who goes by the name 'iamsadsometimes1' wrote, "First things first, My Organisation only has a Sunday off, On top of that, my manager has expectations that we spend 5-6 hours on Sundays as well to meet the very rigid deadlines that have been set for us."

The user added that after much discussion, his request for a four-day leave of absence was granted. His management advised him to make every effort to complete his targets while on leave. When the employee said that he would not be able to work since he would be traveling during that time, the management said he'd "like to see that".

When the employee returned from his leave, he found his manager to be "very cold and distant". The employee received a call from HR later that day informing him that he had been placed in PIP, as his "Performances have been subpar".

Further, the user wrote, "All this just because I refused to work during my leaves. This is just so messed up that I can't understand how can it legally even happen? Do organisations have such power that they can do whatever they feel they can ? As an employee, do I not have any legal recourse to deal with such harassment and toxicity being spewed by this company?"

The employee said that since he joined the office five months ago, changing jobs will not be a solution. "Requesting this kind community to provide me with solutions on what I can do here. Changing Job is not a solution, because I have recently joined this company around 5 months back, and these days all companies are harassing employees as much as they can. Really looking to hear some helpful advices," the user added.

Read the full Reddit post here

Netizens react

The post shared on the social media platform received a lot of upvotes and sparked supportive responses from users.

One user wrote, "Name and shame such company and that shitty manager. Those managers deserve a full chance. I wish that the manager would get fired too and beg for a job."

Another user commented, “In that case, policies won't mean anything as they can always bend it to suit their convenience. Just switch to a bigger organisation (while that doesn't remove toxicity, it will give you more options, and you can check the central policies). Avoid Indian startups like the plague. They are all toxic.”

Another commented, "Changing jobs is hard, especially when you're only 5 months I,n but that is only the permanent solution I'm aware of. I don't have much to add, but I think you should start looking regardless."

"Document everything, how your performance is measured, what your last rating was, and try leaving as soon as possible. This is a stupid reason for a PIP," commented a user.

"Nothing will ever work. Your Hierarchy is flawed, and people are already slaves. They don't want you to disrupt their flow and chain of so-called command. For your benefit. Start looking out for better opportunities where you can breathe and have some value as a human. About your PIP, perform as usual. Let your family know about your situation, and even if they let you go, go out with your Head Raised High. You'll find a better opportunity sooner or later," wrote a user.