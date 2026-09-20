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End of zero-MDR era: How New UPI fee rules could deliver multi-crore revenue boost for tech IPO

Analysts estimate the broader payment industry could gain thousands of crores in annual revenue from eligible transactions.

Published: Sep 20, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
End of zero-MDR era: How New UPI fee rules could deliver multi-crore revenue boost for tech IPO
Image Credit: (Representative image)

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