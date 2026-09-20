/End of zero-MDR era: How New UPI fee rules could deliver multi-crore revenue boost for tech IPO

New Delhi: India’s UPI payments system is moving into a new pricing phase, with zero MDR ending for selected high-value merchant transactions from October 15. The new system could create a new revenue pool for payment companies and tech firms that operate across the UPI ecosystem.
Under the new rules, merchant payments above Rs 2,000 will be subject to a 0.4% MDR in specified categories. Transactions of Rs 75,000 and above will have the MDR capped at Rs 300. P2P payments and eligible merchant transactions up to Rs 2,000 will continue without MDR.
The fee is not a charge paid directly by customers. It is shared among participants in the UPI ecosystem, including payment service providers, banks and other eligible entities.
The change is important because high-value merchant payments account for a relatively small share of UPI transaction volume but represent a much larger portion of the money moving through the system. Industry estimates suggest that transactions above Rs 2,000 made up around 4% of P2M UPI volumes in FY26 while accounting for about two-thirds of the total transaction value.
The new MDR could give payment companies a way to earn from a section of UPI that previously generated no MDR revenue. The actual amount received by each platform will depend on its role in the transaction, revenue-sharing terms and the volume of eligible payments it processes.
Bernstein has estimated that the overall UPI ecosystem could build a revenue pool of up to around Rs 22,000 crore by FY28 if the 40-basis-point MDR applies to roughly half of UPI transaction value. Citi has estimated an annual opportunity of around Rs 16,000-17,000 crore for participants across the ecosystem.
Jefferies has estimated a Rs 5,000-10,000 crore revenue opportunity for large payment platforms, including companies such as Paytm and Pine Labs.
The change also has implications for companies preparing to enter the public markets or scale their listed businesses. One such example is Rediff.com, which is preparing for a public listing while scaling its consumer payments business, RediffPay.
Rediff.com has been authorised by the NPCI as a third-party application provider (TPAP), while Axis Bank serves as its payment service provider bank. RediffPay is live and in production, according to statements from its parent company.
The new MDR system gives RediffPay access to a potential revenue stream from eligible high-value merchant payments. It would not receive the entire 0.4% fee. Its share would depend on its role in the UPI transaction and the revenue-sharing terms with other participants.
That distinction is important for investors assessing the potential impact on Rediff.com. The new rules do not mean RediffPay will earn 0.4% on every UPI payment. The opportunity is limited to eligible transactions and depends on the platform's ability to build transaction volumes.
Rediff.com is preparing for an IPO after filing a confidential pre-DRHP with the Securities and Exchange Board of India earlier this year. Reports have put the potential issue size at around Rs 600-800 crore, subject to regulatory approvals and the final offer structure. SEBI approved the IPO in August.
AvenuesAI Ltd, Rediff.com’s parent, holds an 82.66% stake in the company.
The new MDR structure is not limited to a single rate across every category. High-value merchant payments in the specified P2M segment will carry a 0.4% MDR, while certain sectors will have different rates.
Fuel, telecom, insurance, rail and agriculture-related payments will carry a flat Rs 5 MDR under the announced structure. Capital-market transactions will carry an MDR of 0.02%, subject to a maximum of Rs 300.
Small merchants that meet the prescribed conditions will also be exempt from the MDR. The government’s decision therefore changes the economics of a part of the UPI system that has operated without merchant fees. Payment platforms that handle a large volume of eligible transactions could gain from the new pool.
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