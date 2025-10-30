Enhanced Family Pension: Parents Of Deceased Govt Employees Must This Document For Higher Pension

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has issued an office memorandum in which it has given Clarification regarding submission of life certificates by both the parents in case of enhanced family pension payable to them.

"Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has been receiving references seeking information / clarification regarding enhanced family pension payable to parents under Categories ‘D’ & ‘E’ of CCS (EOP) Rules, 1939 / Categories ‘C’ & ‘D’ of CCS (EOP) Rules, 2023," the OM said.

Family Pension for Categories ‘D’ and ‘E’, Rule (2)(4) of Schedule-II of CCS (EOP) Rules, 1939 provides that when the Government servant dies as a bachelor or as a widower without, children, dependent pension shall be admissible to the parents without reference to pecuniary circumstances, at the rate of 75% of pay last drawn by the deceased Government servant for both parents and at the rate of 60% of pay last drawn by the deceased Government servant for a single parent and on the death of one parent dependent pension at the latter rate shall be admissible to the surviving parent.”

Eligibility of members of the family for grant of family pension under Category ‘C’ and Category ‘D’. Rule 12 (5) of revised CCS (EOP) Rules, 2023 stipulates that-

--(a) Where a deceased Government servant is not survived by a widow or widower or a child eligible for family pension or if the widow or widower and all children cease to he eligible for family pension, family pension shall be payable to parents for life-

(ii) under Category: ‘°C’ and Category ‘DD’, at the rate of seventy five per cent of the family pension entitled ta a widow if both parents are alive and at the rate of sixty per cent of the family pension entitled to a widow if only one parent is alive.

(b) The family pension, wherever admissible to parents will be payable to the mother of the deceased Government servant failing which to the father of the deceased Government servant.

Payment of family pension to parents in Category ‘C’ & Category ‘D° shall be without reference to the amount of their income from other sources.”

The enhanced family pension in the above cases is @75% if both parents are alive and @ 60% if only one parent is alive. Presently, there is no provision for submission of Life Certificates by both the parents in CCS (Pension) Rules for receiving family pension at enhanced rate in such cases. Hence. in the absence of such provision in rules, life certificates are not being submitted by both the parents resulting in continuation of payment of enhanced family pension at higher rate even after the death of one of the parents in few cases.

The OM said in view of above, it has been decided that henceforth Life Certificates in the cases as referred above will be submitted by both the parents every year to avoid the overpayment in case of demise of one of the parents.