Enrolment For New EPFO Scheme Begins; Deadline Ends On 30 April 2026: Check Eligibility And Other Details

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour & Employment has recently launched the Employees’ Enrolment Scheme – 2025. This scheme is a special initiative of the Government of India to promote voluntary compliance and extend social security coverage to all eligible employees.

Employees’ Enrolment Scheme – 2025 Deadline

The Scheme shall remain open for six months, from 1st November, 2025 to 30th April, 2026.

Employees’ Enrolment Scheme – 2025 Eligibility, Benefits

The Employees’ Enrolment Scheme – 2025 provides a special window for employers to voluntarily enrol eligible employees who were left out from EPF coverage between 1st July, 2017 and 31st October, 2025, and to regularize their past compliance under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

It further aims to encourage transparency, ensure universal EPF inclusion, and simplify the process of past regularization.

Employees’ Enrolment Scheme – 2025 Penalty

Under this scheme, all establishments, irrespective of existing EPF coverage status, may declare any employee engaged by them who joined between 01.07.2017 and 31.10.2025 through the EPFO portal. In respect of such employees, the employee’s share has been waived for the declared period if not deducted earlier. The employer’s obligation is limited to remit employer’s share, interest (Sec 7Q), administrative charges, and the Rs 100 penal damages. A lump-sum penalty of Rs 100 per establishment will be deemed compliance across the three EPF schemes.

Establishments facing inquiries under Section 7A, Para 26B, or Para 8 of EPS-1995 remain eligible, with damages limited to Rs 100 notionally. No suo-motu compliance action shall be taken by the EPFO.

This scheme is expected to facilitate wider EPF coverage and formalization of the workforce through simplified path for employers to regularize past omissions. This is also a giant leap towards strengthening the goal of “Social Security for All” and ensuring that every worker is part of India’s organized social safety network.