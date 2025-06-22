EPFO Adds 19.14 Lakh Net Members In April 2025

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 19.14 lakh members in April 2025, according to provisional payroll data from the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. This figure represents a significant increase of 31.31 per cent over March 2025.

Year-on-year analysis revealed a 1.17 per cent rise in net payroll additions compared to April 2024, indicating increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits—bolstered by EPFO's effective outreach initiatives.

EPFO enrolled approximately 8.49 lakh new subscribers in April 2025, marking a 12.49 per cent increase over March 2025. "This increase in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs," the ministry said.

A notable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18–25 age group. EPFO added 4.89 lakh new subscribers in this age group, constituting 57.67 per cent of the total new subscribers added in April 2025. The number of new subscribers in the 18–25 age group increased by 10.05 per cent compared to March 2025, the ministry noted.

Furthermore, the net payroll addition for the 18–25 age group in April 2025 stood at approximately 7.58 lakh, reflecting a 13.60 per cent increase from March. "This is in consonance with the earlier trend, which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers," the ministry added.

Approximately 15.77 lakh members who had exited earlier rejoined EPFO in April 2025. This figure shows a 19.19 per cent increase over March 2025 and an 8.56 per cent year-on-year growth compared to April 2024. "These members switched their jobs and rejoined establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO, opting to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement—thus safeguarding their long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection," the ministry said.

Around 2.45 lakh new female subscribers joined EPFO in April 2025, reflecting a 17.63 per cent increase compared to March 2025. The net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 3.95 lakh, showing a significant month-on-month increase of 35.24 per cent over March 2025. This growth in female member additions indicates a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

State-wise analysis of the payroll data shows that the top five states/UTs accounted for approximately 60.10 per cent of the net payroll additions, contributing around 11.50 lakh during the month. Among all states, Maharashtra led by contributing 21.12 per cent of the net payroll additions. The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana each contributed more than 5 per cent of the total net payroll during the month.