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EPFO data shows Gen Zs generate 79% of UANs in FY26; indicates youth-driven workforce

Women's engagement in the formal workspace has also increased over time. During 2025-26, 28 percent of the new UANs generated belonged to women, while they also received 26 percent of the total apprenticeship contracts.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 04:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
EPFO data shows Gen Zs generate 79% of UANs in FY26; indicates youth-driven workforce

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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