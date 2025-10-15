Advertisement
EMPLOYEES’ PROVIDENT FUND ORGANISATION

EPFO Extends Date Of Filing Of New ECR Up To 22 October 2025

EPFO had launched revamped Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) system, which is applicable starting wage month September 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
EPFO Extends Date Of Filing Of New ECR Up To 22 October 2025

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to extend the date of ECR filing till 22nd October 2025 for the wage month September. The decision was taken considering the request from a number of employers in adapting to new features of the revamped ECR and consequent difficulty in filing returns by the establishments, Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

EPFO had launched revamped Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) system, which is applicable starting wage month September 2025. The revamped system aims to simplify and enhance user experience of the return filing process for employers via the EPFO’s employer portal.

"In order to facilitate smooth transition to the revamped Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) system, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has also undertaken a series of awareness program with employers and industry representatives across the country," Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

At the central level, EPFO held meetings with major industry bodies including the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Employer Federation of India (EFI) to apprise them of the new features and procedural reforms introduced in the revamped ECR system. The discussions focused on the advantages of the new return filing process, including enhanced data accuracy, sequential return validation, and better compliance facilitation.

In continuation of this outreach, Zonal and Regional Offices of EPFO are also conducting interactive sessions and workshops with employers and establishment representatives. These programs aim to provide on-ground handholding support to establishments and ensure timely and error-free filing of returns under the revamped system.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

