EPFO extends deadline for pensioners till February 2021 to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra

New Delhi: In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the time limit up to February 28, 2021, for the submission of the Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra) in respect of the pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021.

Presently, a pensioner can submit JPP anytime during the year up to November 30, which is valid for a period of one year from the date of issue.

All such pensioners can submit Life Certificate till February 28, 2021.

Multiple modes for submission of JPPs including 3.65 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), Branches of Pension Disbursing Banks 1.36 lakh post offices, Postal Network of 1.90 lakh Postmen and Grameen Dak Sevaks under the Department of Post can be availed by pensioners.

Pensioners can use this link for locating the nearest CSCs (https://locator.csccloud.in/) and link for placing an online request to Post Offices for submission of JPPs from their homes (http://ccc.cept.gov.in/covid/request.aspx).

During this extended period, the pension will not be stopped in respect of such 35 lakh pensioners who could not submit JPP in November 2020.