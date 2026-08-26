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EPFO releases pension to 4,40,901 beneficiaries in Kerala on Onam

The pension has been credited through EPFO’s Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS), which facilitates seamless and efficient transfer of pension directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries across the country.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
EPFO releases pension to 4,40,901 beneficiaries in Kerala on Onam

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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