Equity MF Inflows Jump 21% In November To Rs 29,911 Crore

New Delhi: Equity mutual funds saw a strong rise in investor interest in November, with inflows jumping 21 per cent on a monthly basis, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday.

According to the latest data, equity inflows stood at Rs 29,911 crore in November, compared to Rs 24,690 crore in October.

However, on a yearly basis, inflows were down 17 per cent from Rs 35,943 crore recorded in November 2024.

Among the 11 equity fund categories, all except dividend yield and ELSS funds received inflows.

Flexi-cap funds continued to attract the most investment, logging Rs 8,135 crore in November.

This was slightly lower than October’s Rs 8,928 crore, showing a 9 per cent monthly dip.

Large and mid-cap funds were the second-most preferred category, with inflows rising sharply to Rs 4,503 crore, up 42 per cent from the previous month.

Mid-cap funds received Rs 4,486 crore, while small-cap funds attracted Rs 4,406 crore in November.

Value and contra funds saw the biggest jump in inflows on a monthly basis, rising 231 per cent to Rs 1,219 crore compared to Rs 368 crore in October.

Meanwhile, multicap funds witnessed a small 2 per cent decline.

Money market funds were the only major category to gain, bringing in Rs 11,104 crore, followed by ultra-short duration funds, which collected Rs 8,360 crore.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, mutual funds sharply increased their equity purchases in November, riding on a steady rise in investor inflows and improving market sentiment.

According to data sourced from SEBI, MFs invested a net Rs 43,465 crore in equities last month -- more than double the Rs 20,718 crore they pumped in during October.

Market data shows that fund houses were consistent buyers through almost the entire month, stepping back only on two days when they pulled out Rs 2,473 crore.