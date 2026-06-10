Equity mutual funds attract Rs 22,908 crore in May: AMFI data

Mumbai: Equity mutual funds continued to attract strong investor interest in May, garnering net inflows of Rs 22,907.77 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday.

The mutual fund industry's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 81.58 lakh crore, while the total number of folios rose to 27.65 crore, reflecting sustained retail participation in financial markets.

Category-wise, flexi-cap funds emerged as the biggest contributors with net inflows of Rs 5,175.54 crore, followed by small-cap funds at Rs 4,945.57 crore and mid-cap funds at Rs 4,385.06 crore.

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Moreover, flexi-cap, small-cap and mid-cap funds together attracted over Rs 14,500 crore, accounting for more than 63 per cent of total equity inflows during the month, reflecting continued investor preference for diversified and broader-market strategies.

While large and mid-cap funds attracted Rs 3,278.22 crore, and multi-cap funds received Rs 2,291.01 crore.

In addition, hybrid schemes remained in favour, garnering net inflows of Rs 10,560.24 crore. Arbitrage funds led the category with inflows of Rs 5,697.90 crore, followed by multi-asset allocation funds at Rs 3,928.51 crore.

Among passive investment products, index funds recorded net inflows of Rs 943.26 crore, while fund of funds investing overseas attracted Rs 763.99 crore.

Gold ETFs, however, witnessed net outflows of Rs 725.04 crore during the month.

In April, the mutual fund industry witnessed strong investor participation, with overall industry inflows rising to Rs 3.22 lakh crore and equity-oriented schemes attracting net investments of Rs 38,440.20 crore.