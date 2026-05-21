Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra champions AI integration but reckons human thinking is irreplaceable

New Delhi: Essel Group's Chairman Dr Chandra encouraged everyone to embrace continuous learning during the group's centenary townhall on Thursday (21 May 2026). Dr Chandra opened the floor for direct interaction with employees and stakeholders after his address to Esselites.

During the interactive session, Dr Chandra shared his deep insights on his early entrepreneurial journey. He also remembered his core role models, as Essel Group is celebratung historic milestone of completing 100 years.

On a highly pertinent question regarding the usage of Artificial Intelligence, Dr Chandra said that AI is not a bane. He encouraged people to use AI as an assistant rather than becoming slave to it. Dr Chandra reckoned, we should capitalize on the immense potential of AI. We can let Artificial Intelligence solving queries and focus our strategic work.

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Citing a personal example on AI usage, Dr Chandra says he asks AI about questions that intrique him, and the next day he has answers to his question. However, Dr Chandra said though AI will solve your queries but it can never replace human originality.

Subhash Chandra commenced his centenary address with a profound sense of gratitude and immense pride. He also highlighted how the true strength of Indian families lies in honoring the roots despite having ups and downs, differences.

One of the highlights of Dr Chandra's speech was on the usage of Technology. Dr Chandra said technology will be the main focus area for the Group, further leveraging its true potential for the existing businesses.

The Group is building integrated, future-ready platforms that can capture, sustain and convert engagement into long-term value and garner a significant share of the Attention Economy. The Group’s approach for the future is firmly aligned with India’s growth ambitions to drive innovation and create opportunities that will define the next phase of economic and cultural evolution for our Nation on the global map, he added.