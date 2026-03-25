Fact Check: Is viral claim about 35-Day LPG rebooking rule true? Government clarifies

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stepped in on Wednesday to shut down a wave of misinformation circulating across news websites and social media platforms, flatly denying reports that LPG refill booking timelines had been revised for domestic consumers.

The ministry issued a direct clarification stating that no changes have been made to existing LPG booking rules — contradicting viral claims that had already reached millions of households across the country.

What Was Being Claimed

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Over the past several days, multiple news outlets and social media posts had been reporting that Indian Oil Corporation had tightened the mandatory gap between LPG refill bookings. The claims, which spread rapidly on WhatsApp groups and news aggregator platforms, stated the following revised timelines were now in effect:

35 days for non-PMUY double bottle connections

25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections

45 days for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

The reports framed the changes as a government response to supply shortages allegedly linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with the stated goal of curbing stockpiling and black marketing of cylinders.

What the Government Actually Said

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas rejected every one of these claims outright. In its official statement, the ministry said: the reports claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines are false, no such changes have been made, and the existing refill booking timelines remain unchanged.

The clarification made no reference to any supply shortage, no new policy under consideration, and offered no partial acknowledgement of the circulating figures. The denial was categorical and covered all three consumer categories mentioned in the viral reports.

Why This Matters

Misinformation about LPG rules carries real consequences for ordinary households. Crores of Indian families — particularly those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a scheme that brought subsidised cooking gas to low-income homes — depend on timely cylinder bookings to manage daily cooking needs.

False reports about extended waiting periods can cause unnecessary panic buying, lead consumers to hoard cylinders ahead of an imagined deadline, or push people to approach black market suppliers believing the official channel has tightened. Each of these outcomes is precisely what legitimate supply management policy tries to prevent.

The speed at which these claims travelled — from obscure reports to mass WhatsApp forwards within days — highlights how quickly unverified information about essential commodities can embed itself in public perception before any official response catches up.

A Pattern Worth Noting

This is not the first time LPG-related misinformation has required a government response. Rules around subsidy caps, price revisions, and Aadhaar linking for gas connections have all generated false or exaggerated reports in the past, often timed around genuine policy changes in adjacent areas that lend them a surface plausibility.

In this case, it is true that Indian Oil did revise 14.2 kg LPG prices earlier this month. That genuine development may have provided the hook on which the false booking timeline claims were hung — making them easier to believe and harder to immediately dismiss.

What Consumers Should Do

The ministry's message to consumers is straightforward: the rules have not changed. There is no need to rush a booking, no new waiting period to plan around, and no policy shift currently in effect regarding refill timelines.

For anyone who received these claims via WhatsApp, a news alert, or a social media post, the advice is equally simple — do not act on unverified information about essential commodity rules. Always check directly with your registered LPG distributor or the official websites of Indian Oil, Bharat Gas, or HP Gas before changing your booking behaviour.

Consumers with doubts can call the national LPG helpline at 1906, reach Indian Oil on 7715012345 or 7718012345, or book and verify through the official app or WhatsApp service.