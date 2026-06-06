Fact Check: Ministry of Finance’s printing used to print NEET-UG re-examination question papers? Govt says...

New Delhi: The government has dismissed media reports claiming that the Ministry of Finance’s printing press might have been used to print question papers for the NEET-UG re-examination. Government has said that these media reports are fake. In a post on social media platform X, PIB Fact Check said reports circulating in sections of the media claiming that NEET-UG re-examination papers were printed in Ministry of Finance’s printing press, is incorrect.

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"Several sections of the media are claiming that the NEET-UG re-examination question paper may be printed in the secured printing press of the Ministry of Finance," government's fact-check unit wrote on X.

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“Ministry of Finance is not printing the NEET-UG re-examination question papers,” the PIB Fact Check said.

PIB Fact Check has also urged people to rely only on official sources for verified information and cautioned against sharing unverified claims.

_ Fake News Alert!



__ Several sections of the media are claiming that the NEET-UG re-examination question paper may be printed in the secured printing press of the Ministry of Finance.#PIBFactCheck:



_ This claim is #Fake.



_ @FinMinIndia is not printing the #NEET-UG_ pic.twitter.com/Rftpel9i1Y — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 6, 2026

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If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

NEET-UG paper leak: Education Ministry initiates action

Meanwhile, an IANS report, quoting top ministry sources said that the government has launched a thorough investigation into the alleged paper leaks. As a primary step in the crackdown, the Education Ministry has formally sought a detailed report regarding the controversial awarding of an operational contract to a private firm, COEMPT. ​

Sources privy to the development told IANS that investigators are meticulously scrutinising the company's technical eligibility and past performance records to understand how it was entrusted with critical responsibilities related to the examination infrastructure.​

High-ranking ministry sources have categorically stated that the government is treating the alleged data breach and paper leak with the utmost seriousness. ​

With IANS Inputs