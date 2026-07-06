Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Falling crude prices give RBI more room to support growth: Standard Chartered

Falling crude prices give RBI more room to support growth: Standard Chartered

The bank said the decline in oil prices is providing "disinflationary relief" across much of Asia, reducing the urgency for policymakers to keep interest rates elevated.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
Falling crude prices give RBI more room to support growth: Standard Chartered

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'1.4 billion Indians': Netanyahu cites India's support to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark
Benjamin Natanyahu51 min ago
2
Aamir khan59 min ago
3
Venezuela1 hr ago
4
Indian Railways1 hr ago
5
Latest OTT releases1 hr ago