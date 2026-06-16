Falling oil prices may boost India's growth, rupee and fiscal health

Business journalist Aman Choudhary is an emerging voice in business reporting, beginning his career covering markets, the economy, and industry news. As a budding journalist, he is passionate about understanding how companies operate, how policies shape the economy, and how financial trends affect everyday people.

His instinct for the 5 Ws and H guides every story he works on. Aman holds a B.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) and a PGDM in English Journalism, combining analytical skills with editorial training to simplify complex financial topics for readers.

You can reach Aman at aman.choudhary@india.com.