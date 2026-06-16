Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Falling oil prices may boost India's growth, rupee and fiscal health

Brent crude, which had surged from roughly USD 80 per barrel before the US-Israel strikes on Iran in late February to above USD 115 at its peak, tumbled nearly 5 percent to around USD 83 per barrel within hours of the announcement. WTI crude closed down 4.8 percent at USD 80.75. Over the course of a week, both benchmarks lost close to USD 10 a barrel.

Written ByAman Choudhary
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Falling oil prices may boost India's growth, rupee and fiscal health
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

About the Author

Aman Choudhary

Aman Choudhary

Business journalist Aman Choudhary is an emerging voice in business reporting, beginning his career covering markets, the economy, and industry news. As a budding journalist, he is passionate about understanding how companies operate, how policies shape the economy, and how financial trends affect everyday people.

His instinct for the 5 Ws and H guides every story he works on. Aman holds a B.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) and a PGDM in English Journalism, combining analytical skills with editorial training to simplify complex financial topics for readers.

You can reach Aman at aman.choudhary@india.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Everyone wants to beat us': Otamendi's warning before Argentina vs Algeria
Argentina vs Algeria1 min ago
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi7 min ago
3
Auto news7 min ago
4
US-Iran war12 min ago
5
Air India Express18 min ago