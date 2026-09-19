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FCNR (B) deposit scheme may generate Rs 5 lakh crore notional profit for banks: SBI Research

“Even though the regulator took a wise decision to curtail the scheme preponing its closure, the mammoth fund flows eclipsed the frontier calculations, with the needle immediately shifting to the cost(s) architecture as being pushed by the lobby of naysayers,” the report argued.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
FCNR (B) deposit scheme may generate Rs 5 lakh crore notional profit for banks: SBI Research

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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