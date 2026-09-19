/FCNR (B) deposit scheme may generate Rs 5 lakh crore notional profit for banks: SBI Research

In fact, the vaulting yields in dollar terms across global markets is hovering around 7.5-8.0 per cent for AAA rated corporates, given elevated borrowings by multiple actors, thus making these deposits at 6-6.5 per cent quite attractive and also the elevated cost of bulk borrowing in local markets (38 per cent through bulk deposits) should calm down somewhat through these liquidity pools, having a sobering effect on overall systemic pricing of wholesale deposits/CDs.