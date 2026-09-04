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  • /FCNR-B deposits likely to improve banks’ RoE: Report by Anand Rathi Research

FCNR-B deposits likely to improve banks’ RoE: Report by Anand Rathi Research

The brokerage said the FCNR-B scheme has received a strong response since its launch on June 8, with USD 127.3 billion mobilised through FCNR-B deposits and total foreign currency inflows reaching USD 136.4 billion

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
FCNR-B deposits likely to improve banks’ RoE: Report by Anand Rathi Research

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FCNR-B deposits likely to improve banks’ RoE: Report by Anand Rathi Research
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