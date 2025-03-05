Female Unemployment Drops To Just 3.2% In India In Last 6 Years: Centre

New Delhi: Female unemployment has dropped significantly to just 3.2 per cent in the last six years in India, said the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday.

This reflects a shift toward greater inclusion and economic empowerment, said Sumita Dawra, Secretary, at the Ministry, at a two-day deliberation on improving female workforce participation in the country, in Mussoorie.

Dawra highlighted how India has witnessed a positive trend in female workforce participation over the past six years, with higher economic engagement, declining unemployment, and more educated women entering the workforce.

“The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for women aged 15 years and above has risen from 22.0 per cent in 2017-18 to 40.3 per cent in 2023-24, while the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for women has increased from 23.3 per cent to 41.7 per cent in the same period,” Dawra said.

“Notably, female unemployment has dropped significantly from 5.6 per cent to just 3.2 per cent,” she added. “

The Viksit Bharat 2047 envisions 70 per cent female workforce participation .

"Focused discussions on identifying systemic barriers and policy gaps are crucial for formulating innovative solutions that align with India’s broader economic and social development goals, ensuring sustainable and equitable workforce participation for women,” Dawra said at a round table discussion during the event.

With India’s Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) at 41.7 per cent (PLFS 2023-24), the event brought together government policymakers, industry leaders, global organisations, and skilling institutions to address key challenges and barriers, including employment barriers, workplace safety, pay parity, and digital job opportunities.

At the two-day deliberations, the Ministry identified key action areas critical to enhancing women’s workforce participation under its mandate. Expanding affordable and quality care services was recognised as a labour market enabler, emphasising the need to integrate care policies into employment frameworks to support working women.

It highlighted the need for aligning skilling initiatives as per industry demand to ensure women’s access to high-growth sectors. Strengthening workplace safety, equitable policies, and gender-sensitive labour laws also emerged as a priority, underscoring the need for compliance mechanisms, gender audits, and enforcement of PoSH regulations.

With the advances in AI and digital transformation in the country, the Government also focused on the need to leverage digital employment platforms, which will help enhance women’s digital literacy. Further, integrating AI-driven skilling programmes will also ensure women’s equitable participation in the future of work.