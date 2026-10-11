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Festive shopping at e-commerce marketplaces generates Rs 24,000 Cr in first two days: Report

According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and Ajio recorded gross merchandise value (GMV) of more than $2.5 billion, or about Rs 24,200 crore, during the opening two days of festive sales.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 07:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
Festive shopping at e-commerce marketplaces generates Rs 24,000 Cr in first two days: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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