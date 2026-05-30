FII selling and monsoon fears drag Nifty lower, But midcaps tell a different story

New Delhi: Indian stock markets ended the week on a weak note, weighed down by persistent selling from foreign investors and concerns over a below-normal monsoon forecast that stoked fears of rising food prices.

The Nifty fell 0.72 percent over the week and dropped 1.50 percent on the final trading day to close at 23,547. The Sensex shed 1,092 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 74,775, marking a weekly decline of 0.85 percent.

How different segments performed

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Large cap stocks stayed under pressure through most of the week. The broader market, however, told a different story — midcap stocks briefly touched an all-time high, and the overall performance in that segment held up better than the headline indices suggested.

PSU banks stood out on the back of treasury gains as bond yields compressed. Auto and metal stocks also found support from a sharp fall in crude oil prices. On the other side, FMCG, healthcare, and consumer durables came under pressure as the defensive premium these sectors typically command began unwinding amid a slight improvement in risk appetite.

Adding to the selling pressure on the last trading day was rebalancing activity linked to the MSCI index, which triggered significant institutional outflows in a concentrated window.

What drove the mood

Crude oil fell sharply during the week, driven by growing optimism around a possible diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran. That provided some relief. But the India Meteorological Department's forecast of a below-normal monsoon quickly offset those gains, bringing food inflation concerns back to the fore.

The rupee managed a modest recovery after the RBI signalled that the Indian currency remains undervalued — a comment markets read as a mild indication of support.

Foreign institutional investors pulled out roughly Rs 23,700 crore during the week, keeping sentiment cautious across large cap counters.

Midcaps and smallcaps hold their ground

While the headline indices struggled, the Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.54 percent and the Nifty Smallcap100 rose 1.02 percent over the week — a clear sign that domestic investor appetite for smaller companies remained intact even as foreign money moved out of larger ones.

Where markets go from here

Traders are watching the 24,000 to 24,100 range on the Nifty 50 as a firm resistance zone, while 23,300 to 23,000 is seen as the key support area to hold. For Bank Nifty, resistance sits around 54,600 to 54,800 and support is placed in the 54,000 to 54,200 band.

Looking ahead, investors are focused on several key triggers — the RBI's upcoming monetary policy decision, India's GDP data release, and the latest PMI and IIP numbers. How these read will go a long way in shaping the market's next move.

With input from IANS