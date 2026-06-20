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FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

This reversal was characterised by a distinct, alternate-day rhythm — with FIIs ramping up exposure on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday —culminating in an explosive surge of Rs 4,859 crore on Friday alone, heavily catalysed by passive fund realignments during the FTSE quarterly rebalancing, said analysts.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

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