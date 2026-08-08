FIIs remain net buyers in India, provisional exchange data shows

FII ownership as a percentage of total Indian equities has fallen from 20 per cent in July 2016 to 14.3 per cent in July 2026, whereas DII ownership has risen over the years, reaching 18.7 per cent in March 2026.

Reported By IANS Published: Aug 08, 2026, 10:55 AM IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:10 AM IST join share