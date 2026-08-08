/FIIs remain net buyers in India, provisional exchange data shows

Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in India for the second consecutive week, following net purchases of Rs 5,949 crore in the previous week, with an additional Rs 2,911 crore in the current week, based on provisional exchange data.
On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also maintained their buying momentum, recording net purchases of Rs 7,768 crore, with inflows observed in four of the five trading sessions.
“The sustained buying by both FIIs and DIIs was largely driven by the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions, which helped strengthen investor confidence and supported positive market sentiment,” said Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.
In July, FIIs were net buyers to the tune of $2.5 billion while Nifty rose 2.2 per cent (month-on-month) after a 1.4 per cent rise in June.
FIIs turned net buyers in July after being net sellers for four consecutive months since March. The primary market recorded net FII inflows of Rs 123 billion and the secondary market saw net FII inflows of Rs 110 billion.
FII ownership as a percentage of total Indian equities has fallen from 20 per cent in July 2016 to 14.3 per cent in July 2026, according to a latest note by JM Financial Institutional Securities.
DII ownership as a percentage of total Indian equities has risen over the years, reaching 18.7 per cent in March 2026.
Over the last 12 months, Indian primary markets raked in FII net inflows of $7.8 billion, while secondary markets suffered FII net outflows of $42.5 billion, said the note.
Meanwhile, the Nifty traded with a positive bias for most of the week, closing at 24,570.65, up 187.05 points from the previous week's close of 24,383.60, as easing geopolitical tensions lifted investor sentiment, said analysts.
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