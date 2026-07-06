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FIIs sold $3 billion in June, DIIs bought $9 billion in Indian equity market

Over the last 12 months, Indian primary markets recorded FII net inflows of $8.1 billion while secondary markets suffered FII net outflows of $49.3 billion, said the report by JM Financial Institutional.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
FIIs sold $3 billion in June, DIIs bought $9 billion in Indian equity market
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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