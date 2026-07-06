/FIIs sold $3 billion in June, DIIs bought $9 billion in Indian equity market

As a percentage of FII AUC (assets under custody) in India, BFSI continues to be the biggest at 30.8 per cent, up from 29.5 per cent in May. Capital Goods is the second highest at 7.5 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent in May. Pharma stood third at 7.4 per cent, rising from 7.1 per cent in May.