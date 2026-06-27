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FIIs turn net sellers this week, domestic investors provide cushion

In the month of June, FIIs have sold a cumulative Rs 45,130 crore, while DIIs have bought Rs 76,160 crore.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 10:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
FIIs turn net sellers this week, domestic investors provide cushion
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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