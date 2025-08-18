Advertisement
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN'S BIRTHDAY

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Celebrates 66th Birthday, Receives Wishes From PM Modi

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Celebrates 66th Birthday, Receives Wishes From PM Modi

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated her 66th birthday on Monday, August 18, and received warm wishes from across the country. Among the well-wishers was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to social media platform X to extend his greetings. He praised her dedication and highlighted her key role in driving India towards the goals of a developed (Viksit) and self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) nation. PM Modi also wished her a long and healthy life in his heartfelt message.

A Remarkable Political Journey

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has enjoyed a remarkable political journey over the years. She is currently in her third term as a Rajya Sabha member, having been re-elected in July 2022. Since May 30, 2019, she has been serving as both the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Corporate Affairs. Before that, she made history as India’s Defence Minister from September 2017 to May 2019.

Early Roles and Rising Through the Ranks

Before taking on her current leadership roles, Nirmala Sitharaman held several key positions in the government. From May 2014 to September 2017, she served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Commerce and Industry.

She also briefly held responsibilities in the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs in 2014. Her journey in Parliament began in June 2014 when she was first elected to the Rajya Sabha, followed by her re-election in July 2016. Even before entering the Union Cabinet, she contributed to public service as a member of the National Commission for Women from 2003 to 2005.

Nirmala Sitharaman has played a vital role in shaping India’s economic and defence policies. Her leadership in the finance and corporate affairs ministries has been widely recognised for helping drive the nation’s progress and support its development vision.

