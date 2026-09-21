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Finance Ministry calls meeting with banks ahead of 3-day nationwide strike

Officials are likely to discuss contingency arrangements to minimise disruptions, particularly as the proposed industrial action coincides with the half-yearly closing period for banks.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
Finance Ministry calls meeting with banks ahead of 3-day nationwide strike

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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