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Fintech firms key partners in advancing financial inclusion: RBI Governor

Malhotra attributed much of the progress in financial inclusion to collaboration between the public and private sectors, but said the next phase should focus on making financial services truly universal and available everywhere.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Fintech firms key partners in advancing financial inclusion: RBI Governor

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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