"First Big Step Towards...": Goyal Meets Israeli President, Welcomes Launch Of FTA talks

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday met with Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Israel.



During the discussions, Goyal conveyed warm greetings from the people of India and highlighted opportunities for deeper collaboration across trade, investment, innovation, and technology.



During the meeting, Goyal shared the positive outcomes of the recently held Business Forum and CEOs Forum, which brought together business leaders from both countries. He also underscored the first major step towards Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, highlighting its potential to boost economic engagement and facilitate bilateral trade.



In a post on social media platform X, he wrote, "Honoured to call on H.E. @Isaac_Herzog, President of the State of Israel. Conveyed the warm greetings of the people of India. Our discussions covered the full spectrum of our strategic partnership, including trade and investment, science & technology, innovation, and deeper economic engagement."



Goyal emphasised India's robust growth story and the wide-ranging opportunities available for Israeli partners in sectors such as science and technology, innovation, and investment. The discussions reflected a mutual commitment to deepening economic ties and leveraging each country's strengths for strategic and commercial collaboration, he added.



"Shared the positive outcomes of the Business Forum and the CEOs Forum, and the first big step towards FTA negotiations. Also underlined India's robust growth story and the wide-ranging business opportunities for Israeli partners," the post added.



Earlier, during his meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Goyal highlighted the successful Business Forum and CEOs Forum, which attracted over 60 members of the Indian business delegation.



During his visit to Israel, Goyal held a series of wide-ranging engagements, further strengthening bilateral cooperation across agriculture, technology, innovation and trade. During his meetings on 21 November, Goyal met with Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter for a detailed discussion on advancing agricultural collaboration.



Minister Dichter briefed Goyal on Israel's 25-year food security roadmap, its advanced seed-improvement strategies, and the country's global leadership in water-reuse technologies for agriculture.



Earlier, on 20 November 2025, Goyal commenced his official engagements with a meeting with Israel's Minister of Economy, Barkat. The two leaders reviewed the current trajectory of bilateral trade and explored new areas of cooperation.



