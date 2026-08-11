Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Fitch affirms India's 'BBB-' rating with stable outlook, pegs GDP growth at 6.4% for FY27

Fitch affirms India's 'BBB-' rating with stable outlook, pegs GDP growth at 6.4% for FY27

Fitch Ratings said in a note that a strengthening record of delivering macroeconomic stability and improving policy credibility should underpin continued robust growth and enhance economic resilience, despite near-term macroeconomic headwinds from the energy shock.

Published: Aug 11, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Fitch affirms India's 'BBB-' rating with stable outlook, pegs GDP growth at 6.4% for FY27

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jeevan Pramaan online submission: EPFO's face authentication guide for elderlies
2
3
4
5