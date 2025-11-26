FM Nirmala Sitharaman Offering Rs 1.5 Lakh Return For Rs 21,000 Investment Within A Month? Check Truth Behind The Viral Post

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in social media, claiming that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has endorsed an investment scheme in which an investment of Rs 21,000 will give returns of Rs 1.5 lakh in just one month.

"Don’t Get Trapped by Fake Investment Claims. A doctored video of Union Finance Minister is being shared online, falsely suggesting she is promoting an investment scheme that guarantees Rs 1.5 lakh in just one month for an investment of Rs 21,000," PIB Factcheck has tweeted.

PIB Fact Check, busting the viral claim has further said that this video is FAKE and AI- Generated. Finance Minister and the Government of India have not announced or endorsed any such scheme. For accurate information, rely only on official government sources. Think before you click. Verify before you share, added PIB Factcheck.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.