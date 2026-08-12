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  • /FM Sitharaman in Jaipur for BRICS meet today; finance ministers, central bank governors to discuss key issues

FM Sitharaman in Jaipur for BRICS meet today; finance ministers, central bank governors to discuss key issues

The two-day meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Hotel Rambagh in the state capital with finance ministers and central bank governors from the 11 BRICS member countries deliberating on key economic and financial issues.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
FM Sitharaman in Jaipur for BRICS meet today; finance ministers, central bank governors to discuss key issues

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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