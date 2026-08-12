/FM Sitharaman in Jaipur for BRICS meet today; finance ministers, central bank governors to discuss key issues

FM Sitharaman was welcomed in Jaipur on her arrival late Tuesday night by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Chief Secretary V. Srinivas. BJP state president Madan Rathore was also present. The two-day meeting will discuss several issues related to the economic and financial interests of BRICS nations, including economic growth, financial liberalisation and risk management. The meeting is scheduled to conclude at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.