Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /FM Sitharaman rejects UPI charge claims, accuses Jairam Ramesh of spreading 'canard'

FM Sitharaman rejects UPI charge claims, accuses Jairam Ramesh of spreading 'canard'

Responding to Ramesh's allegations, FM Sitharaman clarified that Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) applies only to merchants and not to end users or customers.

Published: Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
FM Sitharaman rejects UPI charge claims, accuses Jairam Ramesh of spreading 'canard'

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India’s Foreign Ministry enters Snapchat era, targets Gen Z engagement with interactive content
2
3
4
5