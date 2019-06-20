close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Union Budget 2019

FM Sitharaman reviews issues concerning Banking, NBFCs during 20th meeting of FSDC

The Council held consultations to obtain inputs, suggestions of the financial sector regulators for the Budget.d

FM Sitharaman reviews issues concerning Banking, NBFCs during 20th meeting of FSDC

New Delhi: The 20th Meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) was held under the chairmanship of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during which the current global and domestic economic situation and financial stability issues including, inter-alia, those concerning Banking and NBFCs were  reviewed.

The Council was also apprised of the progress made towards setting-up of the Financial Data Management Centre (FDMC) to facilitate integrated data aggregation and analysis as also a Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-Fin) towards strengthening the cyber security framework for the financial sector.

The Council held consultations to obtain inputs, suggestions of the financial sector regulators for the Budget. All the regulators presented their proposals for the Union Budget 2019-20.

It also took note of the activities undertaken by the FSDC Sub-Committee Chaired by Governor, RBI and the action taken by Members on the decisions taken in earlier Meetings of the Council.

The FSDC Meeting was attended by Anurag Thakur, MoS (Finance &Corporate Affairs),  Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI); Subhash Chandra Garg, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Rajiv Kumar, Secretary, Department of Financial Services and other senior government officers and the Financial Sector Regulators.

 

Tags:
Union Budget 2019Budget 2019General Budget 2019Nirmala Sitharaman
Next
Story

Tax body seeks extension of GST return filing by four months

Must Watch

PT58S

Watch top news stories