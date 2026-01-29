FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament, which will set the official tone on how the economy of the country is performing on a strong note despite global uncertainties and US tariffs.

The Economic Survey will reveal India’s projected GDP growth estimates for the current fiscal (FY26) as well as the upcoming financial year (FY27). The key pre-budget document summarises the annual economic development of India and charts out short and medium-term prospects of the economy.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran will later explain the key findings of policy reforms as stated in the Economic Survey 2026, including key topics like rupee depreciation, geopolitical volatility and more.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Sitharaman is the first woman to present Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time, making history in the Parliamentary history of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Addressing the 2026 Budget Session in Parliament, PM Modi said this is registered as a proud moment in the Parliamentary history of the country.

FM Sitharaman will present the 15th Budget of the PM Modi government on February 1. This will also be the second full Budget since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power for a third consecutive term in 2024.

Over the past decade or so, India has fortified its base across every major sector, laying a robust groundwork for future growth.

The Budget Session, spanning 30 sittings over 65 days, will adjourn on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to allow parliamentary committees to examine ministry-wise Demands for Grants.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 28 and will be held in two phases. The first phase runs until February 13, while the second phase is scheduled from March 9 to April 2.