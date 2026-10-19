/Foreign banks expand in India amid capital and competition barriers in China: Report

The report highlights that India attracted several major foreign investments in 2025, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.'s $1.6 billion purchase of a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. also agreed to pay $4.3 billion for a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance Ltd., a nonbank lender. Emirates NBD announced a $2.75 billion acquisition of 60 per cent of RBL Bank, closing the deal in June.