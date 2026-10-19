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Foreign banks expand in India amid capital and competition barriers in China: Report

“India is becoming easier to plan for, especially for banks willing to commit local capital or buy into an Indian platform,” Saumitra Sehgan, a partner at Roland Berger, told the publication.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
Foreign banks expand in India amid capital and competition barriers in China: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Foreign banks expand in India amid capital and competition barriers in China: Report
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