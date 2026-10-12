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  • /Foreign institutional investors’ holdings in India grew 3.6 times to $783 billion since 2012

Foreign institutional investors’ holdings in India grew 3.6 times to $783 billion since 2012

Market pressure remains, but stock-level opportunities matter. While FII selling can create pressure on prices, strong domestic institutional flows can provide a floor, said the report.

Published: Oct 12, 2026, 09:15 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 09:15 AM IST
Foreign institutional investors’ holdings in India grew 3.6 times to $783 billion since 2012

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Foreign institutional investors’ holdings in India grew 3.6 times to $783 billion since 2012
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