Former Raymond Group MD and Padma Bhushan awardee Vijaypat Singhania dies at 87; cremation to be held today

Mumbai: Dr. Vijaypat Singhania, former MD of Raymond Group and a Padma Bhushan awardee, died at 87, his son Gautam Singhania confirmed via an X post on Saturday.

“With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform the passing of Padma Bhushan Dr Vijaypat Kailashpat Singhania,” wrote Gautam Singhania.

He described his father as a “visionary leader, philanthropist, and an inspiring personality, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations”.

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The funeral will be held at Chandanwadi cremation in Mumbai on Sunday. “Family and friends are requested to assemble at 1.30 pm at Haveli, L. D. Ruparel Marg on Sunday," the X post added.

Vijaypat Singhania will be remembered as a towering Indian industrialist who played a pivotal role in building the Raymond Group into a respected and enduring institution.

Vijaypat Singhania and Gautam Singhania were embroiled in legal disputes some years ago, though the issues were later settled.

Born in 1938, Gautam was an Indian entrepreneur and aviator. He went on to lead the Raymond Group as its Chairman from 1980 to 2015, guiding it through decades of growth and transformation.

Vijaypat Singhania led Raymond as chairman for two decades till 2000. After stepping down, he handed over the reins of the company to Gautam Singhania and transferred his entire 37 per cent stake in the firm to his son.

His contribution to industry and the nation was recognised with an honorary PhD from the London Institute of Technology & Research, and the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2006.

In addition, the Indian Air Force appointed him as an Honorary Air Commodore in 1994, and he was named Sheriff of Mumbai in 2006.